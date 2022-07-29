Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

