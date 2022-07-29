Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,582 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.