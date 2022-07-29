Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE CLS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

