Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

