Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPF opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.