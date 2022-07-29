Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.