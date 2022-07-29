Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £1,920.96 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,314.41).

On Monday, June 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,297.28).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,297.13).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 88.84 ($1.07) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.68 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 888.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

