Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.19) on Thursday. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 481.20 ($5.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.47). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 596.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 653.02.

Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

