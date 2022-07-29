Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $39.00. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 1,514 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.