Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

