Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 182,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 81.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

