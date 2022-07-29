Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.