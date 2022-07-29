Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) vs. Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Head to Head Survey

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.43 $3.13 million $1.33 8.91 Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.32 $6.34 million $2.94 7.02

Sturgis Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 25.75% N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp 18.52% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers real estate and asset management services, such as real estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities; and 4 full service standalone ATM's located in 11 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

