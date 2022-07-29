Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.9 %

CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,325.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

