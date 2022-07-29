Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,325.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,428.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

