CIBC Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$15.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.068514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.