CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.50.

AutoCanada Price Performance

ACQ opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$685.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.41 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.7171951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

