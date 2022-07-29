Citigroup Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

