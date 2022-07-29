Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $62.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 360,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

