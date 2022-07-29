Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

C opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

