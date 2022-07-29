Citigroup Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $17.50

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.8 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.