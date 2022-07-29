Citigroup Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $152.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

