Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

