Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $76.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.