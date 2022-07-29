Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,816 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

