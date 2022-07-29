Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

