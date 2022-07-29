Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $435.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

