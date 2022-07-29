Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after acquiring an additional 232,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

