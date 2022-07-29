Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

