Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

TD opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

