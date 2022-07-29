Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.26.

NYSE NOW opened at $436.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

