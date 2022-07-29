Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.