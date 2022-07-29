Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $197.86 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

