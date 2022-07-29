Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $60.75 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

