Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,429 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.