Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11,993.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

