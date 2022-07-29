Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.93 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

