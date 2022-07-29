Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 105.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,948 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.5% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

