CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $80,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.20.

CME opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

