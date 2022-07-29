Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

