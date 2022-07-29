Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Lowered to $80.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Insider Activity

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

