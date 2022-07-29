Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.16 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

