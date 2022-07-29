Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,742 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.