Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,239 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

