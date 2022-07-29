Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,819 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,951.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 172,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167,755 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,178 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 398,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $203.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

