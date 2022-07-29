Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.72. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

