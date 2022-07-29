Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

