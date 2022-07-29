Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 769 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.