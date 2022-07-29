Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $341.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

