Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.